Taylor Bertolet: Waived by Denver
The Broncos have waived Bertolet.
In a corresponding move, the Broncos signed punter Justin Vogel. In the wake of letting Bertolet go, Brandon McManus is now the team's only placekicker.
Broncos' Taylor Bertolet: Heading to Denver•
Taylor Bertolet: Waived by Jets•
Jets' Taylor Bertolet: Competing with Myers•
Jets' Taylor Bertolet: Makes two short field goals•
Jets' Taylor Bertolet: Slated for kicking duties during preseason•
Jets' Taylor Bertolet: Joins Jets' kicker competition•
