Fountain was placed back on Indianapolis' active roster Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Fountain spent two days on the Colts' NFI list after rolling his ankle a few weeks back. The 23-year-old appeared in one game with Indianapolis last season but was unable to register any statistics.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • alvin-kamara-saints.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...

  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...