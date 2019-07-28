Bengals' A.J. Green: Out 6-to-8 weeks

An MRI revealed torn ligaments in Green's left ankle, likely keeping him out for the next 6-to-8 weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Initially hoping for a four-week timeline, the Bengals instead will need to prepare for life without Green at the beginning of the regular season. Tyler Boyd becomes the unquestioned No. 1 target, with John Ross (hamstring), Alex Erickson and Josh Malone topping a long list of players that may compete for the other snaps. The Bengals likely will assess external options to bolster their wideout group, as Boyd is the only healthy receiver on the roster with any history of useful NFL production. Green's initial timeline suggests he might be ready by Week 2 or 3, though he'll likely need some work in practice before the Bengals are comfortable using him in games. It doesn't help that he was limited to individual drills during the offseason program while recovering from December surgery on his right big toe.