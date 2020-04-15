4/15 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: First Half Heroes That We've Forgotten
The FFT crew is deep-diving into the first half studs from 2019 to find draft day value.
Today we are deep-diving into the first half studs from 2019 to find draft day value. The consensus QB pick is Matthew Stafford, who was on pace to finish as QB4 through 9 weeks. Is Stafford the best late-round QB to target? (3:00) ... We review other quarterbacks who dominated in early 2019 (11:45), including Russell Wilson, who has a shot at QB1... Moving on to RBs (21:25), what do David Johnson and James Conner have in common? ... At WR, people forget that Tyler Lockett was a monster to begin 2019, on pace to be WR5. Is Lockett the best value of the WRs, or can a case be made for Cooper Kupp? (41:03) ... Next, the tight end debate (54:40) comes down to Austin Hooper vs. Evan Engram, who both excelled to start 2019 ... We finish by answering your podcast review questions (58:13), including dynasty rule suggestions and Mike Evans, Derrick Henry & Tyreek Hill trade talk.
