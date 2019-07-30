Gibson (undisclosed) practiced in full Monday, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gibson wasn't able to participate in Philadelphia's June minicamp because of this injury. The 22-year-old faces a tough path to a roster spot in 2019 -- and, even then, would only be the No. 5 receiver, at best -- but his role as the No. 2 kick/punt returner certainly gives him an edge over his competition.

