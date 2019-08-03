Eagles' Mack Hollins: Returns to practice
Hollins (hip) is practicing Saturday but is still listed on the Eagles pre-practice injury report, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hollins missed time earlier this week with a hip injury but managed to participate in practice Saturday. The team evidently doesn't feel quite confident enough about his health, as Hollins is still listed as day-to-day according to the pre-practice injury report. The second-year receiver has put together a solid training camp to date, but it's unlikely Hollins will jump dramatically up the depth chart with Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor locked in as the top three receivers, and 2019 second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside also drawing rave reviews to start the preseason.
