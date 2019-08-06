Panthers' Cam Newton: Won't play Thursday

Newton won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Bears, Matthew Stephens of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Sitting Newton in this context is a precautionary move, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, with the franchise signal-caller's next chance to suit up for a game being Aug. 16, against the Bills. With Newton slated to sit out Thursday's game, Kyle Allen will draw the start at QB for the Panthers.

