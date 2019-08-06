Panthers' Cam Newton: Won't play Thursday
Newton won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Bears, Matthew Stephens of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Sitting Newton in this context is a precautionary move, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, with the franchise signal-caller's next chance to suit up for a game being Aug. 16, against the Bills. With Newton slated to sit out Thursday's game, Kyle Allen will draw the start at QB for the Panthers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
WR Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...
-
Air yards projections: Browns, Bucs
The Browns and Bucs have seen some turnover in their passing games this offseason. Ben Gretch...