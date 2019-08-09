Hardy hauled in each of his two targets, accounting for nine receiving yards during Thursday's 34-27 loss to Miami.

The 27-year-old has had minimal offensive involvement over his past four regular and preseason outings, after showing signs of potential resurgence late in the 2018 season. Hardy compiled six receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns between Weeks 14 and 15, but has just two receptions for nine yards (both coming Thursday night) in four appearances since. What's more, Hardy's grip on the starting punt returner role may not be as secure as once perceived. Despite him finishing 17th in the NFL last year in yards per punt return (7.4), Kenjon Barner, Olamide Zaccheaus, Marcus Green and C.J. Worton have been the Falcons fielding punts thus far this preseason.