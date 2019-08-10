Bills' Mitch Morse: Still in concussion protocol
Morse remains in the concussion protocol, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Morse has been working off to the side during practices -- certainly a good sign -- but he's had concussion issues in the past and he's now been out since late July. That's not a good sign considering he was Buffalo's biggest free-agent signee this offseason, one that's not getting much familiarity with quarterback Josh Allen.
