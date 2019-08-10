Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Missing practice
Wilkins (foot) did not participate in Saturday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Wilkins has been held out of a handful of practices with a reported foot injury in recent weeks. Head coach Frank Reich suggested the team is still "trying to determine the best course of action with his foot", a perhaps ominous note that would hint the second-year back could continue to miss time. While Nyheim Hines is locked into his role as a third-down specialist, newly signed D'Onta Foreman figures to be the biggest beneficiary of a prolonged Wilkins absence, as the Texans castoff could wiggle his way into the primary backup duties behind Marlon Mack with a solid training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.