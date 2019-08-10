Wilkins (foot) did not participate in Saturday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Wilkins has been held out of a handful of practices with a reported foot injury in recent weeks. Head coach Frank Reich suggested the team is still "trying to determine the best course of action with his foot", a perhaps ominous note that would hint the second-year back could continue to miss time. While Nyheim Hines is locked into his role as a third-down specialist, newly signed D'Onta Foreman figures to be the biggest beneficiary of a prolonged Wilkins absence, as the Texans castoff could wiggle his way into the primary backup duties behind Marlon Mack with a solid training camp.

