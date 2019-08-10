Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect in win
Boswell hit both his field-goal attempts (33, 47) and his lone PAT in the Steelers' 30-28 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Friday.
Just as head coach Mike Tomlin has stated, Boswell alternated kicking opportunities with Matthew Wright in a competition that is expected to last all of preseason. One missed kick could be the difference, as could their performance on kickoffs. Pittsburgh was 20th in the league in touchback percentage last season and Boswell failed to record a touchback in three tries against Tampa Bay.
