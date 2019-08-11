Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Returns to practice
Ridley (hamstring) returned to practice Sunday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The wideout, who suffered a hamstring injury back on July 25, missed the Falcons' first two preseason games, but he was back on the field, in full pads, Sunday. It's unclear if Ridley will suit up for Thursday's exhibition tilt against the Jets, but assuming no setbacks, the second-year player -- who hauled in 10 TD passes last season -- is on line to serve a key pass-catching role in an Atlanta wideout corps led by Julio Jones, that also includes veteran Mohamed Sanu.
