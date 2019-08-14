Armstead (calf) returned to practice in full Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Armstead missed the 49ers' first preseason contest, but he appears on track to make his 2019 debut against the Broncos on Monday. The 25-year-old is currently competing with Solomon Thomas for an early-down role after the team acquired two outside threats in Dee Ford and Nick Bosa this past offseason.

