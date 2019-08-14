Eagles' Carson Wentz: May not play in preseason
Wentz doesn't believe he needs to play in the preseason, noting that the Eagles' high-intensity practices should be enough to prepare him for Week 1. Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports. "I'm not real concerned about what preseason brings," Wentz said. "I think it's good, but at the same time I don't think it's necessary, so I really trust that Coach [Doug Pederson] will make those decisions."
Pederson hinted at a similar sentiment, noting that his practices at training camp are designed to challenge the players. Wentz has stayed healthy throughout spring and summer, but his recent medical history should push the Eagles toward a cautious approach for the rest of August. Few quarterbacks are working with a superior group of skill-position weapons, and even fewer have an offensive line as talented as Philadelphia's.
