Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Staying in shape
Elliott's weight is in the low 220s, which is the lightest he's been since his rookie season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Now in the third week of his contract holdout, Elliott reportedly has been working out in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the same place he went during his six-game suspension in 2017. He returned from that ban to take 51 carries for 200 yards over the final two weeks of the season, playing 125 snaps in the process. Elliott never seems to have any issue with strength or conditioning, but it still won't be ideal if he doesn't have much time to practice before he plays in a game. It's unclear when his holdout might end, with Cowboys VP Stephen Jones saying last week that he didn't expect Elliott to sign a new contract before the end of training camp. That prediction appears to be coming to fruition as Thursday marks the final day of camp for the Cowboys.
