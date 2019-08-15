Jones won't suit up for Thursday's preseason game in Baltimore.

Jones missed a good portion of training camp and the Packers' first exhibition due to a tight hamstring. However, the third-year back has been practicing since Saturday, participated in 11-on-11 drills at Tuesday's session and warmed up in pads before Thursday's contest. Along with Aaron Rodgers (back), Jones is the other high-profile skill-position player on the sidelines. Jones' next chance to suit up arrives next Thursday against the Raiders in Winnipeg.

More News
Our Latest Stories