4/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: WR Prospect Profiles; Best Ball Strategies + Rookie ADP
The FFT crew breaks down all of the wide receiver prospects in the 2020 class before jumping into Best Ball strategies and ADP.
With the NFL Draft in less than a week, we're breaking down everything you need to know about the wide receiver prospects! Starting with a fun hypothetical, if the Eagles move up to draft Ceedee Lamb, how early would we draft Lamb in 2020? (0:55) ... Does Lamb have the most long-term upside, or is Jeudy's Fantasy ceiling higher? (7:30) ... Comparing 2019 and 2020 rookie WRs (14:55): how does Lamb's value stack up against Metcalf? What about Ruggs vs. Hollywood Brown? ... News and notes (26:20) with the Bucs looking to trade O.J. Howard, Joe Mixon preparing to hold out and Texans weapons updates ... Best Ball segment (33:15)! We explain how to play Best Ball and basic strategies before analyzing early ADPs for the 2020 rookies.
