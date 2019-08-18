Davis (neck) was back at practice in full pads for Sunday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Davis had been dealing with a neck stinger that forced him out of Thursday's game against the Ravens. The fact that he's back healthy for practice bodes well for his chances to make an appearance for Thursday's game against Oakland. If healthy, it's likely that Davis will handle both punt and kick return duties, mixing in sparingly with the offense.