Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Returns to practice

Rodgers (back) returned to practice Monday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

A late scratch for Thursday's preseason loss to Baltimore, the 35-year-old quarterback then was held out of practice over the weekend. His return Monday supports a statement from general manager Brian Gutekunst, who said Rodgers is expected to play in Thursday's exhibition against the Raiders. Coach Matt LaFleur suggested Rodgers would've played through the back tightness last week if it had been the regular season instead of preseason.

