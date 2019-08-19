Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Returns to practice
Rodgers (back) returned to practice Monday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
A late scratch for Thursday's preseason loss to Baltimore, the 35-year-old quarterback then was held out of practice over the weekend. His return Monday supports a statement from general manager Brian Gutekunst, who said Rodgers is expected to play in Thursday's exhibition against the Raiders. Coach Matt LaFleur suggested Rodgers would've played through the back tightness last week if it had been the regular season instead of preseason.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hopeful for appearance Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: May practice Sunday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sidelined Thursday with tight back•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Expected to play against Baltimore•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Could see action in upcoming games•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Preseason workload up in air•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and what it means for the regular season.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
4-point per pass TD rankings
Heath Cummings gives his rankings and targets for four-point per passing touchdown leagues...