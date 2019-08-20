Colts' Andrew Luck: Won't practice this week
Luck (calf/ankle) will not practice this week, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Per the report, a "combination of full-speed movement and pain threshold" is what's keeping the QB from practicing at this stage. Luck's workout in advance of this past Saturday's preseason game against the Browns provided some promising optics, but the fact that he's not practicing this week doesn't exactly help his chances of being ready to start the Colts' regular-season opener. As long as Luck is sidelined, Jacoby Brissett will handle the team's first-team QB reps.
