49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Returns to action
Goodwin (leg) suited up but did not corral either of his two targets in Monday's preseason win over Denver.
While zero receptions doesn't look great, this was actually a positive game for Goodwin. The 28-year-old not only returned from a lower leg injury that kept him out of action last week, but he was also the starting wideout opposite Dante Pettis. Goodwin's role was put in question with the addition of the 49ers' rookie additions, and while things can obviously change, having him start with the first-unit offense tips head coach Kyle Shanahan's early depth charts after things were mum during training camp.
