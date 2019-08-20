Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Status unclear for Thursday
Rodgers' (back) availability for Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders in Winnipeg has yet to be determined, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Rodgers indicated Monday that he no longer has any issues with the back, so there's a chance he will make an appearance Thursday. Even if he does, there's a good chance it wouldn't last beyond a few series as he looks to preserve his good health for the start of the regular season.
