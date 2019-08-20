Thomas agreed to a deal with the Chiefs on Tuesday.

Thomas spent his first five years with the Chiefs. He only played five games in 2018 before a knee injury sent him to injured reserve. He was then arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession in January ahead of restricted free agency and has been looking for a landing spot since. Kansas City made the most sense for a second chance, but should he ultimately make the 53-man roster a suspension could certainly follow.

