Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Won't play Thursday
Though Lee (knee) is off the PUP list, he won't play in Thursday night's preseason game against the Dolphins, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Lee missed the entire 2018 campaign following surgery to repair several ligaments in his left knee, the result of an injury he sustained in last year's third preseason contest. The report notes that since Lee has returned to practice, he hasn't appeared to have have any problems running routes, but it's unclear how big of a role he'll be up for to start the coming season. The 27-year-old is listed as a starter on the Jaguars' posted preseason depth chart, but Chris Conley and DJ Chark are also in the mix to earn key roles in the team's offense behind top receiver Dede Westbrook.
