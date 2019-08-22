Cowboys' Sean Lee: Participating in team drills

Lee (knee) has been a full participant in practice this week and picked up what would have been a sack of Dak Prescott in team drills Wednesday, Rob Phillips and David Helman of DallasCowboys.com report.

While there's been no confirmation yet from the team, Lee is trending toward making his preseason debut this Saturday. The veteran linebacker will have his role reduced significantly this season, as Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch take over as the engine of the Cowboys' defense, but if Lee can stay healthy -- always a big 'if' in his case -- he still has the instincts to make an impact on a per-snap basis.