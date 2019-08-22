Cowboys' Sean Lee: Participating in team drills
Lee (knee) has been a full participant in practice this week and picked up what would have been a sack of Dak Prescott in team drills Wednesday, Rob Phillips and David Helman of DallasCowboys.com report.
While there's been no confirmation yet from the team, Lee is trending toward making his preseason debut this Saturday. The veteran linebacker will have his role reduced significantly this season, as Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch take over as the engine of the Cowboys' defense, but if Lee can stay healthy -- always a big 'if' in his case -- he still has the instincts to make an impact on a per-snap basis.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team, PPR mock with featured guests
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured analysts...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Baker down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brees down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 3.0
Heading into the busiest draft season, Jamey Eisenberg shares 12 of the upside players he is...
-
Sleepers 3.0: Lamar, Crowder and more
Jamey Eisenberg reveals his third and final list of sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...