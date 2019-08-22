Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't play Thursday

Jones (foot) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against Washington, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

It's safe to assume that he'll also sit out next week's preseason finale, so the next time we'll see Jones on the field is Atlanta's regular-season opener. That's not a big concern, however, as the Falcons have simply been playing it safe with their star wideout in advance of Week 1, in order to avoid any complications with his foot.

