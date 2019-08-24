McKenzie was not targeted in the passing game but scored on a. six-yard jet sweep in Friday's preseason win over the Lions.

Assuming the Bills stick with a top five of Zay Jones, John Brown, Cole Beasley, Andre Roberts and Robert Foster, that leaves perhaps one spot left. There are still a slew of decent wide receivers left before cuts, but if the Bills keep that sixth spot, it appears to be between McKenzie, Duke Williams and Ray-Ray McCloud. Williams has scored in each of the last two games and has excellent size and athletic ability, while McKenzie is a nice jack-of-all trades wideout and is probably the best guy on the roster for the jet-sweep play the Bills love to use.