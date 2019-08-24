Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Scores in preseason win
McKenzie was not targeted in the passing game but scored on a. six-yard jet sweep in Friday's preseason win over the Lions.
Assuming the Bills stick with a top five of Zay Jones, John Brown, Cole Beasley, Andre Roberts and Robert Foster, that leaves perhaps one spot left. There are still a slew of decent wide receivers left before cuts, but if the Bills keep that sixth spot, it appears to be between McKenzie, Duke Williams and Ray-Ray McCloud. Williams has scored in each of the last two games and has excellent size and athletic ability, while McKenzie is a nice jack-of-all trades wideout and is probably the best guy on the roster for the jet-sweep play the Bills love to use.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...