Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Making progress
Thomas, who is bouncing back from a torn Achilles, noted Sunday that he "still can go," Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.
That said, at this stage, the wideout acknowledges that his explosiveness can come and go, but that's to be expected as he shakes the rust off from a long layoff. For his part, coach Bill Belichick noted that the team plans to "take it day by day" with the veteran wideout. "Certainly he's done some impressive things. But it's stringing them together. It's being able to do it on a consistent basis and come back and doing it again." With Week 1 looming, it's unclear how much of a role Thomas might have out of the gate, but if he's able to re-prove his health and display a renewed ability to get open, the 31-year-old could yet carve out a role in the New England offense.
