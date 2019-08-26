Kittle (calf) returned to practice Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle sat two consecutive preseason tilts due to calf tightness but now appears back to full health. It's likely that the 49ers were simply taking a cautious approach to Kittle's recovery, given his status as the team's top receiving option. The third-year tight end is on track to suit up Week 1.

