McNichols carried the ball nine times for 43 yards in the team's third preseason contest against the Steelers on Sunday. He was also targeted once but was unable to convert it for a reception.

With Derrick Henry (calf) and David Fluellen (knee) both sidelined, McNichols was the second back to enter the game for the Titans. He was bottled up for many of his carries, but ultimately turned in long runs on consecutive carries late in the first half, accounting for 29 of his 43 yards. Though McNichols will find it hard to receive regular work without a prolonged injury to either Henry or Dion Lewis, he has performed well this preseason and is making his case to be a part of the final roster.