Coutee (ankle) won't suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Rams, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee appears to be making progress in his recovery from an ankle injury suffered during Houston's first exhibition match Aug. 8, but doesn't yet appear ready to go. The second-year wideout dealt with a series of hamstring injuries as a rookie, so it's possible that Houston would opt to hold Coutee out of Thursday's contest as a precaution even if he were healthy. The Texans hope to have Coutee back on the field Week 1 versus the Saints.