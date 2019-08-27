Texans' Keke Coutee: Returns to practice
Coutee (ankle) returned to practice Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coutee suffered what was described as a minor ankle injury during the first preseason game and has not practiced since. He will sit out the final preseason game Thursday but could be ready to go for the regular-season opener.
