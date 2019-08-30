The Eagles placed Rodgers (foot) on injured reserve Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Rodgers suffered the injury during joint practices with the Ravens on Aug. 19. Regardless of his health, it seemed unlikely that the former Packer was going to see much playing time anyway, what with Dallas Goedert (calf) and fantasy stud Zach Ertz listed ahead of him on the depth chart. Rodgers won't count against the Eagles' roster limit, allowing them a little flexibility as the deadline for roster cuts draws closer.

