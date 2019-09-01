Pumphrey was waived by Philadelphia on Saturday.

After an impressive college career, Phumphrey has failed to make an active roster since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent much of 2018 on the Eagles' practice squad and he may find himself there once again in 2019.

