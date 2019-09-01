Graham (finger) returned to practice Sunday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports

Graham injury a finger during practice Aug. 18 and subsequently was held out for the final two weeks of the preseason. The Packers never seemed worried about his availability for Thursday's regular-season opener in Chicago, but it's worth noting how poorly Graham played late last season after he suffered a broken thumb Week 11. He had a 21-184-0 receiving line on 33 targets over the final six games, dropping a few passes along the way. That said, Graham's recent injury doesn't seem to be as serious as the one he played through last year. He should be a big part of the Green Bay passing attack in a difficult Week 1 matchup.

