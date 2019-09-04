49ers' Dante Pettis: Limited in practice Wednesday
Pettis (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Pettis' groin injury does not appear to be a long-term concern, but it remains to be see whether his chances of suiting up Week 1 at Tampa Bay will be impacted by his health. The second-year receiver's exact role in San Francisco's offense is currently uncertain, though he certainly projects to serve as an important part of the team's aerial attack. Pettis dealt with criticism from coach Kyle Shanahan through training camp and the preseason, and will work to respond by stepping up his consistency when back to full health.
