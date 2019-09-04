Pettis (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pettis' groin injury does not appear to be a long-term concern, but it remains to be see whether his chances of suiting up Week 1 at Tampa Bay will be impacted by his health. The second-year receiver's exact role in San Francisco's offense is currently uncertain, though he certainly projects to serve as an important part of the team's aerial attack. Pettis dealt with criticism from coach Kyle Shanahan through training camp and the preseason, and will work to respond by stepping up his consistency when back to full health.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week