4/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Rookie Quarterback Prospect Profiles, Wide Receiver Research
The FFT crew analyzes all of the quarterbacks in the 2020 draft classes including Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. Debates include which QB has the most Fantasy upside and how many QBs should be drafted in the first round of rookie drafts.
Big show today as we look ahead to the NFL Draft and discuss what to look for when you're trying to find the next Calvin Ridley or Michael Gallup. First, let's review some news and notes (2:00). We talk about the new NFL postseason format and some noteworthy quotes about Tom Brady and Drew Brees ... Is Tyrod Taylor basically just Josh Allen with less hype (6:45)? We discuss! Then we give you a scouting report on the Top 5 or 6 QBs in the NFL Draft (11:15). You know about Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, but who else has big Fantasy upside? ... Some interesting research on what it takes for an NFL team to produce two Top 24 Fantasy WRs (30:18). What lessons can we learn as we go into 2020? And we play a round of Fill in the Blank (40:22)! Who will be the biggest bust in 2020? What is A.J. Brown's floor? Which sophomore WR will be the first to have 100 catches?
