4/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: NFL Draft Preview, Seahawks WRs, Fournette trade?
The FFT crew is joined by Ryan Wilson of the Pick Six Podcast to break down this week's NFL Draft, projecting the top 5 running backs, sleeper wide receivers and more.
We are joined by Ryan Wilson for an extensive preview of the NFL Draft. What do Fantasy managers and football fans need to know? Let's start with Ryan, Jamey and Dave giving their projected Top 5 picks for the draft (1:50) and get into a discussion about Tua Tagovailoa and some other QBs (4:00). Plus, find out what the guys are most excited to see in this year's draft ... Ryan talks about the WRs (8:55). Are there any superstars here? Which Fantasy destinations would be the best and worst? Then we discuss the RBs (24:15) as Ryan actually does not have Jonathan Taylor as his #1 RB. We also talk more about the QBs (29:05) and TEs (37:05). Find out why Indianapolis and New Orleans could be great destinations for rookie QBs. And finally, how about some skill position sleepers (39:30)? ... Leonard Fournette might be on the trading block, so what does that mean for his Fantasy value (44:26)? And let's debate D.K. Metcalf vs. Tyler Lockett (50:00).
