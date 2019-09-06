Falcons' Julio Jones: Removed from injury report
Jones (foot) isn't listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones was listed Thursday as a 'limited participant (not injury related - rest)' . There was some speculation his rest might be related to contract discussions, but Jones quickly shut down the idea, noting that he was bothered by minor soreness after practicing on turf all week. The wide receiver confirmed Thursday that he'll play in Sunday's game even if he hasn't signed a contract extension, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
