Perryman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Colts.

Perryman will serve as the Chargers' starting middle linebacker if he's able to go, but it appears as though a decision on his availability could go either way. Nick Dzubnar will likely see increased snaps if Perryman misses any time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories