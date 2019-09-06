Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Questionable for Sunday
Perryman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Colts.
Perryman will serve as the Chargers' starting middle linebacker if he's able to go, but it appears as though a decision on his availability could go either way. Nick Dzubnar will likely see increased snaps if Perryman misses any time.
More News
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Plays in preseason contest•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Making progress in recovery•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Expected back for training camp•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Re-signs with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Can hit free agency•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Placed on injured reserve•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Can you actually trust Brown in Week 1?
Even if Antonio Brown plays in Week 1 — which is still a massive if — Chris Towers says you...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews the key takeaways from Thursday Night Football's action, and rounds up the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...