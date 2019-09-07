Williams (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's season-opening tilt against Tampa Bay, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Williams worked in a limited fashion in practice each day this week. The 28-year-old has been dealing with this injury for about a month and even underwent minor surgery in an attempt to resolve the issue. If Williams can't suit up, Ahkello Witherspoon and Emmanuel Moseley could split snaps in the slot -- that is, if neither of them are filling in for starter Jason Verrett (knee), who is also questionable for Sunday.

