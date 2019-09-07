Coutee (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Saints.

Coutee was a limited participant in practice Saturday so it remains unclear whether he'll be available for Monday's contest. More information should be available prior to game-time, with Kenny Stills and DeAndre Carter expected to fill in should Coutee ultimately be held out.

