Jets' Robby Anderson: Suits up Sunday
Anderson (calf) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
The speedy wideout's Week 1 fantasy ceiling might not be quite as high as normal, considering he'll likely face coverage from standout cornerback Tre'Davious White. That said, assuming no setbacks with his calf, Anderson figures to see his share of snaps Sunday, as he and Quincy Enunwa are slated to start out wide for the Jets, while Jamison Crowder serves as the team's top slot option.
