49ers' Fred Warner: Leads team in tackles
Warner wrapped up nine tackles (seven solo) and also had one pass defense in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Buccaneers.
Warner picked up right where he left off from his impressive rookie campaign, leading his team in tackles from the Mike position. The 22-year-old had to step things up with fellow starting linebacker, Kwon Alexander, hitting the showers early due to an ejection. This duo should be atop the team's tackle leaders on a weekly basis as they patrol the middle of the field for a revamped 49ers' defense.
