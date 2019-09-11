Milligan was elevated to the Colts' 53-man roster Wednesday.

The promotion of Milligan gives the Colts added depth in the defensive backfield, but he isn't worthy of IDP consideration at this stage of his career because of how little he has played since entering the league back in 2016. The 25-year-old has yet to play a snap of regular season football in his NFL career.

