Bengals' A.J. Green: Sheds walking boot
Green (ankle) has shed his walking boot, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Additionally, Green noted that he ran Tuesday and didn't feel any discomfort in the ankle he had a procedure on at the end of July. While this news marks a notable step forward, the wideout acknowledged that there's no timeline yet for his return. Per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, Green indicated that that he's "Just making sure" he doesn't "come back too soon and hurt it again." In the meantime, Tyler Boyd and John Ross will continue to head the team's wideout corps.
