Redskins' Jordan Reed: Practices Wednesday

Reed (concussion) participated in practice Wednesday, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Reed practiced in a limited fashion last week and visited with an independent neurologist Saturday, at which point he was unable to clear the final hurdle to play. Coach Jay Gruden relayed Monday his "optimism" about Reed's chances of returning to action Week 2, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. Still, Reed will have to complete his journey through the concussion protocol in order to suit up Sunday against the Cowboys.

