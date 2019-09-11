Redskins' Jordan Reed: Practices Wednesday
Reed (concussion) participated in practice Wednesday, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Reed practiced in a limited fashion last week and visited with an independent neurologist Saturday, at which point he was unable to clear the final hurdle to play. Coach Jay Gruden relayed Monday his "optimism" about Reed's chances of returning to action Week 2, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. Still, Reed will have to complete his journey through the concussion protocol in order to suit up Sunday against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Expected back for Week 2•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not expected to play Week 1•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Needs to pass test•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Makes another practice appearance•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Remains limited at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
News & Notes: Grab Mecole, trust JuJu
Ben Gretch looks at all the latest news and notes around the league.
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...