Hurd (back) did not practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Hurd sat out Sunday's season-opening win over the Buccaneers and appears in danger of missing multiple weeks due to a back injury. A long-term absence could significantly hamper Hurd's chances of securing a role in San Francisco's offense as a rookie. Of course, it's a positive sign that Hurd has avoided IR to this point.

