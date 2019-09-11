49ers' Jalen Hurd: Still not practicing
Hurd (back) did not practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Hurd sat out Sunday's season-opening win over the Buccaneers and appears in danger of missing multiple weeks due to a back injury. A long-term absence could significantly hamper Hurd's chances of securing a role in San Francisco's offense as a rookie. Of course, it's a positive sign that Hurd has avoided IR to this point.
