Cooper (foot) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Cooper spent August dealing with a form of plantar fasciitis, but he put in full sessions last week and earned a 76 percent offensive snap share this past Sunday against the Giants. After that game, he admitted a "flare-up" of the foot issue, according to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. By Wednesday, Cooper told Jon Machota of The Athletic that his foot is "getting better every day," which continues to be backed up by uncapped practices.