Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Puts in full showing Wednesday
Cooper (foot) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Cooper spent August dealing with a form of plantar fasciitis, but he put in full sessions last week and earned a 76 percent offensive snap share this past Sunday against the Giants. After that game, he admitted a "flare-up" of the foot issue, according to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. By Wednesday, Cooper told Jon Machota of The Athletic that his foot is "getting better every day," which continues to be backed up by uncapped practices.
More News
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Big haul in Week 1 win•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Puts in full showing Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Feels ready to play•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Practices without pain•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Returns to practice•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Expected back at practice next week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Hunter Henry injury reaction
Ben Gretch reacts to the news Hunter Henry has a tibial plateau fracture.
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Replacing Henry
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including Hunter...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 2? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...