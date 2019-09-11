Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice

Hopkins (ribs) was limited at practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hopkins' name seems to pop up on the Texans' injury report on a regular basis, but he's missed just one regular-season game since coming into the league in 2013, and we don't expect that to change this weekend.

